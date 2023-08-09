Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of -0.13.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

