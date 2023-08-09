Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after acquiring an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

SRC stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

