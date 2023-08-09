Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1 %

Woodward stock opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $133.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $632,344. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

