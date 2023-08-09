Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $311,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

