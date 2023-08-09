Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.31 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

