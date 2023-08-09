Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

