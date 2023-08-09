Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after buying an additional 127,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.