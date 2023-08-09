Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.01. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

