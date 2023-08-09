Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,118 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

