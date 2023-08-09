Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,841 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 117.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.01%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.