Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,541 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

VLRS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

