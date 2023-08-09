Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,563 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

