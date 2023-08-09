Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Argan by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

