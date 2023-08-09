Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Range Resources by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 216,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 54,250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,733,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 815,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

