Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $5,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 902,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.33. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

