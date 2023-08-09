Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,378,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
