Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 65.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Trading Down 2.2 %

Polaris stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.