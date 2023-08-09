Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

