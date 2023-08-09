Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,836 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,723,000,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 60,805 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.0 %

GNL stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.63%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.