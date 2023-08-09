Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 11.4 %

NOVT stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on NOVT

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.