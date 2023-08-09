Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,890 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GameStop by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 376,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GameStop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

GameStop Trading Down 1.6 %

GME opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.