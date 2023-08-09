Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,743 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in American Software by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

