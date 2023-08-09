Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,942 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.