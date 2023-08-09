Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $108.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

