Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.