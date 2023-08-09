Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,286 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $696,408. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.43.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.