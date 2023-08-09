Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 249,163 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

