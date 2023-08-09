Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,189 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HP opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

