Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

