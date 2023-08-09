Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HCI opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

