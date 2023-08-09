Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.61%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

