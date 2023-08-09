Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,773 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,773 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

