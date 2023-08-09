Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

