Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

