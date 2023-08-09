Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 642,420 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 530,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

