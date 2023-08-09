Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,742 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

