Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

