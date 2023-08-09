Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 954,747 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 954,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

