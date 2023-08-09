Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,590 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 444.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Trading Up 1.2 %

AWR stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.32%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

