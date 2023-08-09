Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Embecta

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.