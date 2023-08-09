Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $19,012,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 356,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

