Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

