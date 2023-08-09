Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.