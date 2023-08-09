Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

