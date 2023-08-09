VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UITB opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

