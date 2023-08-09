VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UBND opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $22.42.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
