Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

