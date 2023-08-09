Videndum (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,055

Videndum (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,735 ($22.17) to GBX 1,055 ($13.48) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of VTEPF opened at $7.00 on Monday.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.