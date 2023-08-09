Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

