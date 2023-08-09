Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $95.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.13. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,544,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,290,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,544,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,290,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 185,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

